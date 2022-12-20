ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New developments have emerged in the state lawsuit against the Norlite facility in Cohoes. On Tuesday, Lights Out Norlite, a local group, filed papers to intervene in the lawsuit, bringing tort claims against Norlite for wrongfully operating the facility after their permit expired two years ago.

The group consists of local residents and environmentalists who claimed that the Norlite facility was operated negligently, created a public nuisance, and violated state law. They also claim that while the DEC had issued numerous consent orders and fines against Norlite, they ultimately failed to bring Norlite owners into compliance with their permits.

“For decades Norlite has violated the human rights of residents of Cohoes and the surrounding areas. Children cannot even play in the snow because of the greyish color it turns. My family, friends, and neighbors have had their lives upended overnight because of this facility. It is time to shut this plant down once and for all,” said Joe Ritchie, President of Lights Out Norlite.

The LON is claiming that Norlite violates the new state constitutional amendment guaranteeing that “Each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment”, and that the Norlite recently burned 2.4 million pounds of toxic firefighting foam, even though it was not allowed by the company’s permits.