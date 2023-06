ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Calling Albany County residents! Your input is needed! County Executive Dan McCoy is seeking feedback on the name of the new daycare center at Shaker Place Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Residents can cast their vote online.

Residents can pick between the names “Movers and Shakers,” “Little Sprouts at Shaker Place,” or have the option to suggest a different name. The poll will close on Thursday at 5 p.m., and the daycare center is expected to be complete by August.