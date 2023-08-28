ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Reptile Expo will be making its return to the Albany Capital Center. The event is scheduled for September 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Capital Center will be filled with over 180 vendor tables of exotic pets, pet supplies, enclosures, and artwork. The expo will also feature family activities, a variety of food options, music from Fly 92.3 and an education area with zoologists and other animal experts.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and attendance is free for children under 6. Early-entrance VIP tickets are also available.

The Albany Capital Center is located at 55 Eagle Street. You can buy Reptile Expo tickets online through Eventbrite.