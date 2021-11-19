REPORT: Home prices in Albany County have risen over 15% since last year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by Porch shows that the Albany County median home price has risen 15.3% since last year. The current median home price is $272,278.

Home prices across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The median home price across the nation is currently $303,288, with a 17.7% since last year, according to the report.

Graph from Porch report

In Albany County:

Median home price: $272,278

1-year change in home price: 15.3%

5-year change in home price: 30.5%

Median household income: $69,953

The report only shows the median home price of one other county in the Capital Region. In Saratoga County:

Median home price: $338,298

1-year change in home price: 20.9%

5-year change in home price: 30.7%

Median household income: $89,932

Porch used data from the Zillow Home Value Index and U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey for their report. You can view the full report on the Porch website.