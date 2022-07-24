ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After recently being attacked while campaigning in western New York, Congressman Lee Zeldin, continued his “Fire Hochul Tour” campaign to the Capital Region this weekend. The man accused of attacking the Republican candidate during a recent rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was according to the Associated Press.

On Saturday, David Jakubonis, 43, of Fairport was arrested and then appeared before Judge Marion W. Payson. Jakubonis is accused of a single count of assaulting a member of Congress with a dangerous weapon.

According to witnesses, Jakubonis walked onto a trailer towards Zeldin and lunged a keychain at him during a campaign event on Friday in Perinton. Jakubonis is currently being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 27.