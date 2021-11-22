REPORT: Albany residents pay an average of $280 in utilities per month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new report by Doxo shows that Albany residents pay an average of $280 in utilities per month. In New York, the average is $345 per month and $2,735 each year.

The 2021 U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report by Doxo analyzes the $380 billion spent annually on utility bills in the country. The report found the average utility bill for U.S. residents is $316 per month.

The report included electric, gas, water, sewer, waste and recycling utilities. Utility bill payments across Doxo’s platform were up 4% in October as compared to the same period last year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts that, compared to this time last year, the cost of heating oil will increase by 43%. Natural gas, meanwhile, is set to rise by 30%, propane by 54%, and electricity by 6%.

In the U.S., the most expensive cities are:

Milwaukee, WI, $440 per month

Birmingham, AL, $396 per month

Pittsburgh, PA, $380 per month

Hartford, CT, $379 per month

San Francisco, CA, $364 per month

You can view the full report on Doxo’s website.