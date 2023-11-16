ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury has found a Rensselaer man guilty in a 2022 homicide in the city of Albany. Iaeir Robinson was found guilty of murder in the second degree.

Jury returned the verdict after deliberating for several hours. Robinson was convicted of killing Ahsid Hemingway-Powell, 30, in May 2022 in her Albany apartment. Hemingway-Powell, a transgender woman, was remembered by those who knew her as a passionate person who had a smile that could light up any room.

Sentencing is set for January 19.