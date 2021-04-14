Rensselaer man arrested on weapons, drug charges

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On April 12 at around 6 p.m., Watervliet Police Officers conducted an

investigation in front of 808 Fourth Ave. in the Port Schuyler section of Watervliet. During the

investigation, Raymond Yannick of Rensselaer ran from police and was ultimately detained.

During the process, police say Yannick resisted arrest and threw a small bag. The bag contained a loaded .45 caliber handgun, drugs and money. Subsequently, officers say the occupant of 808 Fourth

Ave., Julie Murley, attempted to hide the bag from them while they were arresting Yannick.

“Illegal firearms are one of the most hidden items in the criminal world which increases the difficulty for law enforcement officers to locate them,” said Police Chief Joseph Centanni. “After receiving numerous complaints about this residence, our officers took proactive steps which resulted in the arrest of a violent felon and the removal of a loaded handgun and drugs from our streets. As evident by this incident, the partnership between the community and police is paramount in keeping our streets safe.”



Charges

Yannick faces:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree

Resisting Arrest

Murley faces:

Tampering with Physical Evidence

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Yannick was virtually arraigned on April 13 and is being held. Additionally, he is currently on pre-trial release from Rensselaer City Court for Attempted Murder, Assault and Criminal Possession of a Weapon charges.

Murley was released on an appearance ticket.