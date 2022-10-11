ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nine people were evaluated after falling ill due to fumes at a multi-unit home in the city of Albany.

The incident took place at 476 Hudson Ave. Tuesday night. Fire officials said an unoccupied section of the residence was undergoing renovations earlier in the day. A product used during the project was left in the building and created fumes that affected other residents in the home.

Officials said nine people were transported for evaluation. Their status is currently unknown.