ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Renaissance Festival is returning for its 9th season. The annual event will be held at Indian Ladder Farms on June 10 and 11.

More than 60 artisans will be offering handmade jewelry, spices, leather goods, magical wands, and Renaissance inspired clothing in the marketplace. A plethora of food options will also be provided, including a RenFest classic: Indian Ladder Farms’ smoked turkey legs.

The festival will feature a variety of entertainment, such as theater troupe Vixens en Garde, dueling pair Lords of Adventure, Celtic magician Daniel Greenwolf, a mysterious troll exhibit, and several musical acts, including Renaissance rock band Wolgemut.

There will be a Royal Joust held at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and children will have an opportunity to attend a Princess Tea Party at 2:30 p.m., as well as participate in all sorts of crafts.

The event will run from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days. Indian Ladder Farms’ market & biergarten will be open normal business hours for festival goers as well as the public.

“Last year we were thrilled to receive more than 7,000 people to the festival. We’re looking

forward to welcoming them back and hope to meet many more new friends,” Festival Director

Kendall Hudson said. “This year we’re excited to have Wolgemut, a new Shakespearean troupe,

and the return of the Vixens. It’s going to be a great year.”

Indian Ladder Farms manager Laura Ten Eyck said “We couldn’t be more delighted to welcome back the NY Capital District Renaissance Festival this weekend. We invite everyone to the

farm to experience the magic of this special festival, enjoy a turkey leg, show off their fantastic

costumes and be amazed by all the talented performers.”

Indian Ladder Farms is located at 342 Altamont Road in Altamont. You can buy tickets on the Renaissance Festival website or at the front gate.