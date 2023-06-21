ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The inaugural Renaissance Black Film Festival (RBFF) is set to take place in Albany from June 22 to 25. The festival celebrates the work of local, national, and international Black film artists.

The festival takes place at both the Palace Theatre and the Renaissance Hotel, both in Albany. Guest speakers include Morris Chestnut, best known for “Boyz n the Hood” and “The Best Man,” Gail Bean, best known for “Snowfall,” and Jamal Hill, a director best known for his film “Brotherly Love.”

“Over the last decade, we’ve seen about 20 productions come to the area, each growing larger and larger. The secret of the flexibility, affordability, and overall beauty of our area has gotten out and folks that are here should be ready to join the industry as it lays roots,” said Collectiveffort Co-founder Patrick Harris.

RBFF will screen films from Black filmmakers across the country. Awards and cash prizes will be awarded for Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Narrative Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best First Project.

Schedule

June 22: Welcome ceremony, special screening, and panel. Starts at 7 p.m. at the Palace.

June 23: Short films at the Renaissance Hotel. Starts at 10 a.m. Feature films at the Palace from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Why We Tell Stories” Panel at 6 p.m. followed by a screening of “Back on the Strip” at the Palace. After party at the Renaissance at 9 p.m.

June 24: Short films at the Renaissance Hotel. Starts at 10 a.m. Feature films at the Palace from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. include “Birthing Justice” at 10 a.m. and “Phel’s High” at 1 p.m. “Representation in Filmmaking” panel at 2 p.m. and “Production & Funding” panel at 4 p.m. A mixer is set for 6 p.m. followed by a special screening of “The Honeymoon” at the Palace. After party at the Renaissance at 9 p.m.

June 25: “Outta The Muck” screening at 10 a.m. at the Renaissance with the award ceremony at noon at the Palace.

You can find details on the film screenings on the Renaissance Black Film Fest website. You can still buy both weekend and day passes on the Ticketmaster website.