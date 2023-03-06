COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Efforts to revitalize Cohoes have taken a step forward. Phrase III of the Remsen Street Improvement Project have been completed.

The Remsen Street project started in 2016 and cost over $3 million. The final phase covered the area between Howard Street and Columbia Street to improve the area for both drivers and pedestrians.

“That included a new range of features such as sidewalks, curb transitions, better marked intersections, as well as paved roads and underground utilities,” Cohoes City Planner Joe Seman-Graves said.

City officials also unveiled plans to use some of the $10 million it received in downtown revitalization funds to rebuild the fire parcels, a section of Remsen Street that was destroyed in a fire in 2017. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for April.