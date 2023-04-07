ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three more individuals are now considered displaced by Wednesday’s fire that destroyed four rowhomes in Albany’s Mansion Area. Initially, the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross aided 14 after the blaze.

Now, volunteers the Red Cross say additional aid brings the grand total to 17. Immediate aid from the organization came in the form of health services, comfort kits with personal items, blankets, and money for shelter, food, and clothing.

Pastor Charlie Muller from Victory Christian Church on Quail Street also lent a helping hand. A press release from the the church said they have $200 WalMart gift cards to help ease the pressure for those who lost everything to the flames. The church said that victims should reach out by phone at (518) 434-6100 to receive this support.

Representatives from the Red Cross are also offering more than immediate aid. Their services will be available going forward to help victims recover.

Get involved with Red Cross online or by phone. You can donate or volunteer to help families respond to disasters in your community.