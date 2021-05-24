Rehabilitation starting on Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced Friday the start of a $757,000 project to rehabilitate the pavement on a 2.8-mile segment of the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail. This segment runs between the northern city line of Albany and the Fourth Street trailhead and parking lot in the city of Watervliet.

The work will address older, uneven patches of the trail pavement due to age and tree roots growing underneath. Ultimately, there will be a uniform 10-foot-wide surface for bicyclists and pedestrians. During the work, which begins Monday, May 24, this segment of trail will be closed around the clock Mondays through Thursdays each week until July 1. The trail will be fully opened on all Fridays through Sundays.

Crews will perform full-depth asphalt reconstruction on sections needing the most repairs, as well as milling and filling other sections. The entire length of the project will be overlaid with new pavement.

During the weekday temporary closures, long-distance bicyclists can follow the following detour, which will be posted with signs:

From the Fourth Street trailhead in Watervliet:

Travel north on Broadway two blocks to Sixth Street

Travel west on Sixth Street to reach southbound State Route 32 (Third Avenue in Watervliet, which becomes Broadway in Menands)

From Broadway in Menands, turn left onto Simmons Lane

From Simmons Lane, turn right onto Canal Road South, which becomes Erie Boulevard in Albany

From Erie Boulevard in Albany, turn left onto Colonie Street which turns into Quay Street and leads to the Corning Riverfront parking lot of the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail/Empire State Trail.

The nearly three-mile trail segment rehabilitation connects to the recently opened Menands shared-use path along the side of the Exit 6 entrance ramp to Interstate 787. The nearly one-mile long path, which opened in January, links the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail to Broadway in the Village of Menands.