ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Registration is now open for the first annual Albany Trick or Trot Pumpkin Run 5K. The race is set to take place on October 29 at 5:45 p.m. in Washington Park.

The run is for all ages and kicks off with fireworks in East Capitol Park. The Halloween-themed course runs through Washington Park and participants are encouraged to wear costumes.

The race features chip timing, age and gender-based divisional awards, Halloween treats, and random prize drawings. Awards will be handed out at East Capitol Park after the race. All registered runners will get a free Trick or Trot Pumpkin Run long-sleeve shirt.

Runners are encouraged to register early to ensure their spot, as the race is limited to 1,900 participants. You can register on the Zippy Registration website or download the mail-in entry form. Early registration is only $25, and increases to $30 on October 1 and $35 on the day of race.