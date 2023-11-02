MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major biotech company could soon bring dozens more jobs to the Capital Region. Regeneron has proposed an expansion project at an 18-acre site on Broadway in Menands.

The company is headquartered in Westchester County and has facilities in Rensselaer County. Albany County leaders said the $27 million investment would create about 80 jobs.

“We’re creating all these opportunities and hope for a better outcome for people to have a good paying job,” Albany County Exec. Dan McCoy said. “Not just a job that pays minimum wage but a job that can not only just sustain themselves but a family.”

A public hearing will be held to discuss the proposal, but it has not been scheduled, yet.