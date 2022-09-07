LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Regeneron employees held their annual food drive to benefit the Regional Food Bank. They collected more than 110,800 non-perishable food and toiletry items.

The food drive took place as a friendly competition between Regeneron departments on who could donate the most food and high-need items as they could. The items donated weighed in at 31,989 pounds which is nearly 16 tons.

“Regeneron continues to impress us with their annual employee food drive,” said Molly Nicol, Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Their team spirit and dedication is incredible and we are so grateful to Regeneron and its employees. Their efforts will provide more than 25,000 meals to our neighbors in need during a time when it is greatly needed.”

Boxes full of food collected by Regeneron employees in their annual food drive

Contributions to the Food Bank can be mailed to the Regional Food Bank at 965 Albany-Shaker Rd., Latham, NY 12110, or made online at www.regionalfoodbank.net. Volunteers may also sign up on that website