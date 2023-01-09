ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to be aware of lane reductions due to roadwork on the Adirondack Northway (I-87) and connecting ramps in Albany County between the Thaddeus Kosciuszko Bridge (Twin Bridges) and U.S. Route 20 (Western Avenue) the week of January 9. Work will occur in the early morning hours between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday, weather permitting.

The NYSDOT is urging drivers to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.