Redesign for Lincoln Park Pool at issue in neighborhood meeting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany’s Recreation Department has released a new design for the pool at the landmark Lincoln Park, according to the South End Neighborhood Association. They are meeting from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday on Zoom to discuss the proposed redesign. The meeting ID is 838 1925 9536, and the passcode is 942717. Or, you can also call in at (929) 436 2866.

Meeting organizers say they invited Deputy Commissioner Justin Atlas of the Department of Recreation to present the design at the monthly meeting on Thursday. They say they hope to initiate a dialogue between the city and the community about the pool’s future.

The South End Neighborhood Association describes the design as abandoning a unique and historic urban look in favor of a “suburban-style lap and wading pool combination.” The Association also says the draft process has so far disregarded public input, even though the Lincoln Park Master Plan was meant to be “community-driven.”

Organizers of the meeting say residents who took part in the Master Plan’s development phase overwhelmingly preferred keeping the pool’s 300-foot-diameter. They said the circular footprint lets swimmers into the water easily, at zero-depth, from all sides.