ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross Eastern New York Region is hosting a food drive for the Albany Stratton VA this Sunday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizers say the event—which will be held in the parking lot of the Red Cross office at 33 Everett Road—is meant to support veterans facing food insecurities. Red Cross Volunteer and Vietnam Veteran George Walker will spearhead the effort.

Sought-after items include:

Jars of pasta sauce

Jelly

Peanut Butter

Cereal

Canned fruit

Hearty canned soups

Canned chicken

Canned vegetables

Boxes of pasta

Boxes of mac and cheese

Rice

Oatmeal

Granola Bars

Ramen Soups

Men’s sneakers size 9 to 11

Red Cross animal visitation teams will be on hand to give all donors a “fur fix” and a chance to learn about the critical work these animals do to support our military families. For more information, visit the Red Cross website.