ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross will be honoring Latham State Trooper Michael Nash for helping save the life of a driver on Interstate 87 (I-87). The American Red Cross will be honoring Nash with the Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action on Tuesday.

Trooper Nash responded to a report of a driver having a medical emergency. The emergency was reportedly a possible cardiac event. The car was pulled off to the side of the shoulder of I-87. Nash found the driver to be unresponsive with no pulse, and it was unclear if the emergency was a choking or cardiac event. Nash responded swiftly by removing the driver from the car and performed five rounds of chest compressions and a series of back slaps.

Once EMS arrived, they successfully cleared the driver’s airway and credited Nash’s actions with saving the driver’s life. The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is awarded to individuals, who step up in an emergency and help save or sustain a life using lifesaving skills.

“The Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action is given to individuals, like Trooper Nash, who don’t hesitate to step up in an emergency situation,” said Kevin Coffey, Regional CEO of the American Red Cross Eastern New York. “These individuals exemplify the mission of the Red Cross to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies. This award puts a spotlight on his extraordinary actions and how critical it is to be trained in lifesaving skills.”