Red Cross holds food drive for Stratton VA

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The local American Red Cross chapter held a food drive to honor veterans with the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center on Saturday. Food from the event will be distributed to those veterans dealing with food insecurities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the parking lot of the Red Cross office on Everett Road.

Red Cross volunteers collected healthier food options like pasta sauce, peanut butter and jelly, rice, oatmeal, and canned options like hearty soups, fruits, and veggies. Organizers say it’s important to make sure veterans have access to the resources they need after serving their country.

“It’s very difficult to be a healthy person if you don’t have a healthy diet. So, I’m hoping by helping the veterans to have a good, healthy diet, will benefit the veteran community, and their families, and the community at large,” said George Walker, the Red Cross of Northeastern New York’s representative to the VA.

Sought after food include jars of pasta sauce, jelly, peanut butter, cereal, canned fruit, hearty canned soups, canned chicken, canned vegetables, boxes of pasta, boxes of mac & cheese, rice, oatmeal, granola bars, and ramen soups.