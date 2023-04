LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive at the Good Shepard Lutheran Church on Wednesday from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Those interested in signing up can do so online at their website, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

According to HHS.gov, when you donate blood, you can save up to three lives.

Also according to HHS.gov, someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds.