ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — HIVE of HOPE, a community center committed to enriching the lives of those in recovery from substance abuse disorder, will officially open its doors on Tuesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is slated for 10:30 a.m., at 151 Central Avenue.

The community hub has been in the works since 2021. Developers say they “have created a space that will enable their organization to provide an innovative and life-enriching approach to sustained recovery for people all over the community and state,” according to a press release.

The Hive is equipped with a gym, a recreation center, big-screen televisions, and a business center. Members can use any of those resources for free, as long as they have been sober for at least two days.

In addition, the center has a cafe serving New England coffee, protein shakes, and acai bowls which will be open to the public for takeout. The Hive will be open to its members and the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

The facility will also offer its space to AA and NA meetings regularly. “It is truly an honor to be opening our doors this week to serve those in recovery,” said HIVE of HOPE founder, Nathan Writer. “The Capital Region’s recovery community deserves a safe place free from alcohol and other drugs, where they can connect with like-minded individuals, support one another, and enjoy life in sobriety. It has become my mission to provide this much-needed service and sense of community to our members.”