ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Multiple records were broken at the Mohawk Hudson River Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday. The events took place Sunday morning, starting near the Niskayuna Community Center and finishing on the Corning Preserve bike path in downtown Albany.

Runners came determined this year, as both the marathon and half marathon records fell today. Joseph Whelan finished the marathon with a time of 2:14:14, beating out the previous record of 2:15:52. Casey Ellis finished the half marathon with a time of 1:05:32, breaking the former record of 1:05:48. Lianne Farber also broke the women’s half marathon time record with a time of 1:15:22. The previous best was 1:16:58.

The marathon ranked as the 68 largest marathon in the U.S. last year, according to FindMyMarathon.com. According to the website, 18.8% of finishers qualified for the Boston Marathon.