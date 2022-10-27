BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 1,200 people turned out for the Trunk or Treat at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem on Wednesday, a new record for the event. The Parks and Recreation team, as well as the Bethlehem Public Library, organized the event, and a number of area organizations turned out for the festivities as well.

A list of the organizations that were in attendance were as follows:

  • Five Rivers and Friends of Five Rivers
  • Friends of the Bethlehem Public Library
  • Therapy Dogs International
  • Brightside Up Helping Hands Club – BCMS
  • Delmar-Bethlehem EMS
  • BSA Troop 175
  • Bethlehem Children’s School
  • Bethlehem YMCA
  • Bethlehem Softball League
  • Bethlehem Flag Football
  • Bethlehem Highway and Police Departments
  • Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere, Selkirk, North Bethlehem, and Onesquethaw Fire Departments