BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than 1,200 people turned out for the Trunk or Treat at Elm Avenue Park in Bethlehem on Wednesday, a new record for the event. The Parks and Recreation team, as well as the Bethlehem Public Library, organized the event, and a number of area organizations turned out for the festivities as well.
A list of the organizations that were in attendance were as follows:
- Five Rivers and Friends of Five Rivers
- Friends of the Bethlehem Public Library
- Therapy Dogs International
- Brightside Up Helping Hands Club – BCMS
- Delmar-Bethlehem EMS
- BSA Troop 175
- Bethlehem Children’s School
- Bethlehem YMCA
- Bethlehem Softball League
- Bethlehem Flag Football
- Bethlehem Highway and Police Departments
- Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere, Selkirk, North Bethlehem, and Onesquethaw Fire Departments