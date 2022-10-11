ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the fifth consecutive year, students at Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) will assemble together and use their “dress down” day to support the fight against breast cancer. On October 14, students will wear “REAL BROTHERS WEAR PINK” shirts. Proceeds from the purchase of the shirts will benefit the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

An assembly will be held at 2 p.m. where students will hear from cancer survivors and/or family members as they discuss the impact of the disease. The day’s events are supported by Camelot Print & Copy Centers.

New this year, Academy of Holy Names (AHN) will join the effort, hosting an educational assembly on its campus at 8 a.m. that same day to teach its students the importance of awareness, advocacy, and early detection.

This message of support will be carried on into the evening at the CBA vs. Guilderland Varsity Football game. CBA and AHN will be wearing pink on and off the field as well as raffling off an Oculus Quest 2 Bundle donated by Community Bank NA.

For more information about breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the Capital Region, call (518) 220-6929. You can also visit the #TEAMCamelot Facebook page @CamelotPrintandCopyCenters.