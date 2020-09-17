Ravena student arrested for alleged threat to ‘shoot up the school’

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A student at Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a terroristic threat.

According to a school resource officer at the high school, a staff member said that a 17-year-old student threatened other students and the teacher. “I want to shoot up the school and the elementary school,” the student allegedly said while class was in session.

The teen was placed into police custody and troopers and investigators also searched their residence. They say the searched “yielded negative results.”

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a class D felony.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report