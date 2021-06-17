Ravena pair arrested after allegedly pelting each other with eggs

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two people from Ravena after their domestic dispute ruffled feathers.

Sheriff Craig Apple said deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident at 1:45 p.m. on Monday. On the scene at the Oakbrook Manor Apartments, police said they encountered Shanna Salvino, 32, of Ravena with a cut on her face.

When police interviewed Christopher Hecker, 40, of Ravena, he explained that the pair had an argument that escalated. According to Hecker, by the end, they were both throwing eggs at each other.

Investigators looking to crack the case found that Salvino was violating an order of protection, and that Hecker is the protected party. He works as a correctional officer at Coxsackie Correctional Facility.

Both Hecker and Salvino were charged with misdemeanors. Salvino’s charged are second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. Hecker was charged with third-degree assault. They were both arraigned and released, and another order of protection was issued to prevent them from anyo future contact.