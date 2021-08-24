Ravena man facing rape charges

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Coeymans Police Department reports the arrest of Gage Tubman, 23, of Ravena on felony rape charges.
Coeymans police say that, alongside New York State Police in Catskill, they investigated Tubman’s alleged inappropriate sexual contact with an underage girl. They say these encounters took place on two separate occasions in Coeymans and New Baltimore. Ultimately, the joint rape investigation concluded Tuesday, August 17, with Tubman’s arrest.
Tubman faces the following charges:
- Two counts of third-degree rape
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
