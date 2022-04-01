RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ravena Mayor Bill Misurac has confirmed a water main break at the intersection of Central Avenue and Dempster Street. Residents should use caution when driving in the area or find an alternate route.

The town said the water department will be conducting an emergency dig and repair at this location once they receive permission from the New York Department of Public Service. The town does not know at this time if water service will be interrupted in this area.

No further information is available at this time. Check back with NEWS10 for the latest updates.