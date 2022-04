RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ravena Mayor Bill Misuraca said Tuesday that, as part of the City’s water main replacement project, a few houses on Madison Avenue and Route 9W may experience water loss on April 12 for a few hours. The replacement project started in 2021 after faulty water main lines caused several breaks.

There is no further information available at this time. If water service is not disrupted, all tap water is still considered safe.