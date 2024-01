ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another local school district has selected a new mascot, this time with the help of one of its middle school students. Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk (RCS) student Madalyn Babcock won the district’s rebranding student art contest.

RCSCSD will rebrand as the Ravens starting in August. Physical rebranding for the district will be complete by 2025.