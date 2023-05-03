GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28, nine ranger pilots took part in Unnamed Aerial System (UAS) training. This training aids during search and rescue events, wildland fires, and other emergencies.

According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), the rangers were also issued new equipment and conducted flights to qualify as flight operators amid the training. The training consisted of learning DEC policies, as well as Federal Aviation Administration training.