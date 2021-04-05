Ramp closures planned at Dunn Memorial Bridge, I-787 interchange

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising drivers that the off-ramp from the westbound Dunn Memorial Bridge to southbound Interstate 787 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, from April 5- 9. The closure is for concrete repairs, weather permitting.

Drivers should follow the posted detour toward northbound I-787 onto Quay Street and then to Water Street. After making a left turn onto Water Street, drivers can then take the Frontage Road/Broadway to reach the entrance to I-787 southbound.

Drivers should also be prepared for varying nighttime and weekend ramp closures with detours at the interchange between I-787, the Dunn Memorial Bridge to Rensselaer, and the South Mall Expressway.

