GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Steve Caporizzo’s Pet Connection is holding a tailgate party on September 10 to raise money for homeless pets. The fundraiser is at Tailgate Tavern at 2563 Western Avenue in Guilderland from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission to the event is $20 and includes a free glass of wine, draft beer, or soda, as well as a Pet Connection koozie. You need to be 21 years or older to attend. For safety reasons, no pets are allowed.

The event features raffles, a live auction, games with prizes, and a cookout with hotdogs, hamburgers, and sausage and peppers. The band Grand Central Station will be performing at noon and the Whiskey Highway Band will be performing at 4:30 p.m. New Pet Connection merchandise will be available.

Cap, as well as NEWS10’s Jill Szwed and Rob Lindenmuth, will be at the event. Last year, the Pet Connection Tailgate Party raised $20,000 in six hours.