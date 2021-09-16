Rainbow Read Run kicks off to benefit Ronald McDonald House

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Read for RMHC-CR is a reading-based community service program that empowers elementary and middle school students to develop lifelong skills while supporting children and families served by RMHC of the Capital Region. This year, kicking it off with a virtual fun run during September.

Program participants start by selecting a reading month. During that month, children track each minute they spend reading, and ask family and friends to sponsor their efforts. At the end of the month, donations are gathered and returned to RMHC-CR. Throughout the month, children can also collect donations online through their own personal fundraising pages.

Now in its eighth year, the reading program is holding the Rainbow Read Run during the month of September to kick off the year-long fundraiser with a bang.

All registrants will receive a printable participant bib and access to the Rainbow Read Run Facebook Group where they can share photos, stories, encouragement and highlights from their personal Rainbow Read Run with others. Registration fees range from $10 to $40, with all proceeds going towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Since 1982, the Albany Ronald McDonald House has served more than 17,000 families from across the country and around the world. The House is the cornerstone of RMHC of the Capital Region, providing a home away from home — free of charge — for families with children facing serious medical issues.