SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction on the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge in Slingerlands has been temporarily stopped after the bridge buckled Wednesday morning while concrete was being poured.

County leaders said no one was injured. Officials are investigating what caused the bridge to buckle.

State Route 85 is closed between Kenwood Avenue and Mullins Road while construction continues. The closure was expected to last until the end of July. Officials have not said if it will have to be extended.