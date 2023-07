SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Repair work on the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge on Route 85 in Slingerlands could resume as soon as Wednesday. The bridge buckled on July 12 while crews were pouring concrete as part of a replacement project.

County Route 85 is closed between Kenwood Avenue and Mullins Road for at least the next two weeks. It’s unclear if the closure will be extended.

Officials are continuing to investigate what caused the bridge to buckle.