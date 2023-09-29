ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Witness testimony continued Friday in the New Scotland murder trial. Jacob Klein is accused of killing Philip Rabadi in April 2022, months after Rabadi married Klein’s former girlfriend. Klein is representing himself in court, and investigators have been detailing the timeline of Klein’s arrest and evidence that was collected.

On Friday, the jury heard from Dr. Bernard Ng, the pathologist who conducted the autopsy on Rabadi. Dr. Ng testified that there was very deep shock force injury to the neck. He detailed several deep cuts around the neck area near major blood vessels. The jury also saw pictures of the injuries.

The pathologist told the jury the way the injuries presented to him, the number of cuts, and the direction of the cuts suggest there was a conscious effort from Rabadi to protect his neck by moving his head around. He also testified Rabadi’s hands were likely restrained. His internal exam showed damage to the jugular vein and carotid artery.

During the defense’s cross examination, Klein focused on asking him about the time of death and how accurately they could determine that time from the autopsy.

Dr. Ng went through various medical methods, but ultimately said at one point the exact time didn’t matter so much because there is well established video of when Rabadi was last seen. That video was shown to the jury earlier in the trial from a neighbor’s Nest camera.

The last person to take the stand on Friday was Julie Horn, a New York State Police intelligence analyst. She provides law enforcement with historical cell phone records and creates maps and timelines.

Klein objected to the evidence they wanted to show the jury. He argued that Horn does not have the proper credentials nor is qualified to present the maps to the jury. The judge is taking the issue into consideration but did not make a decision Friday.

Court is in recess until 10 a.m. Monday.