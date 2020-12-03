Queensbury man arrested for allegedly attempting sex act with minor

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
Mark Laux mugshot

Mark Laux mugshot. (NYSP)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 40-year-old Queensbury man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to engage in oral sex with a minor. Police say Mark K. Laux traveled to a location in the town of Colonie to perform a sex act on a girl he believed was under 15.

She was actually a state police investigator.

Officers say when Laux arrived at the location on December 2, he met State Police instead. He is now facing multiple felony charges:

  • Second degree attempted criminal sex act
  • First degree disseminating indecent materials to minors
  • Second degree patronizing a person for prostitution

Laux was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the town of Colonie Court on December 16 at 6 p.m.

