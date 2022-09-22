ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The newly renovated Quackenbush Square in Albany reopened on Thursday. The reopening was part of the $10 million the city received for the downtown revitalization initiative for the Clinton Square neighborhood.

Some of the improvements include a Capital Walls mural as well as a pedestrian corridor. It includes improved sidewalks and crosswalks.

The Clinton Square Neighborhood Revitalization Project is ongoing. The remaining projects are expected to be completed by the end of the year.