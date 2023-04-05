ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Advocates are renewing their calls for the Albany County District Attorney to drop charges against a man who was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Albany in January 2022.

Jordan Young has undergone 23 surgeries and spent months in the hospital after he was shot on New Scotland Avenue. He was charged with Menacing a Police Officer.

Advocates said he suffers from multiple mental health challenges and still has some major medical procedures ahead of him. His supporters argue a prison sentence would be a death sentence.

“It’s very hard to say how much care he would need in the future, but suffice it to say, we’re, again, over a year out, it’s been over a year since this happened, and he’s still undergoing major surgeries to try to correct the damage that was caused by those two bullets,” Young’s attorney Rebekah Sokol said.

Police said Young was holding a knife to a dog’s throat and claim officers shot him after he lunged towards them. Young’s family has disputed the police department’s version of events. Advocates for Young are planning another rally outside the Albany County Judicial Center later in the month.