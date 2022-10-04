CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A pumpkin decorating contest, “Pumpkin Pals for Pediatrics,” sponsored by Twin Bridges Rotary Club will look to brighten the days of children at Albany Medical Center during Halloween. Pumpkin Pals for Pediatrics, also known as “the Great Pumpkin Showdown,” will be underway for its third year. Full information for entry is available on the Twin Bridges Rotary website.

The contest features an adult and kids division. The event will be held at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Clifton Park, on Saturday, October 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All pumpkins submitted will be delivered to the hospital before Halloween.