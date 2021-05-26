Public input sought for new Albany community center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Albany’s mayor and two council members are looking for public input on a new West Hill Community Center. An online survey is available for people to submit their comments.

The survey was announced by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, Councilmember Jahmel Robinson, and Councilmember Joyce Love, in conjunction with three community events where residents can take the survey in person and share their ideas with city officials.

Community events to discuss New West Hill Community Center

Tuesday, June 8th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Swinburne Park on the corner of Clinton Ave. & Manning Blvd.

Saturday, June 12th from 12:00-1:30 p.m. at Black Lives Matter Park on the corner of Livingston Ave. & Lake Ave.

Friday, June 18th from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Albany Victory Garden, 579 Clinton Ave.

The West Hill Community Center is part of the city’s focus on the West Hill neighborhood through the 2025 Tree Initiative. The city hired GreenPlay LLC to do a needs assessment and location study for the center.

Possible amenities that could be available at the West Hill Community Center include a pool, gymnasium, fitness area, training classrooms, meeting spaces, senior programming, and other services.