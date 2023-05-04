GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After the Guilderland Town Board approved the plans to build a Costco, the town’s Industrial Development Agency is now reviewing a request to turn over ownership of some side roads next to Crossgates Mall that are no longer in use.

Developers must complete asbestos surveys and obtain work permits to demolish unoccupied homes in the area, and then obtain a building permit. A public hearing on the proposals is scheduled for May 31.

Plans for a Costco in Guilderland have been in the works for several years. Environmental advocates and community members have pushed back with concerns about the impact the store could have on the Pine Bush ecosystem as well as traffic around Crossgates.

Town leaders said those concerns have been addressed.