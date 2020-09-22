Public Albany policing reform committee meeting Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany’s NY Policing Reform and Reinvention Collaborative is meeting on Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

You can participate virtually, as the meeting will be livestreamed from Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s Facebook.

The group meets every Tuesday. Information, notes, and agendas from previous and upcoming meetings are available online.

The Collaborative’s mission is reviewing, modifying, and modernizing police strategies, policies, procedures, and practices. Its recommendations are meant to custom-fit the needs of communities disproportionately impacted by issues like structural racism, blight, poverty, crime, and violence.

Recommendations from the group will be compiled and released to the public for comment. Comments will be reviewed and considered for inclusion into a final report that must be presented to the Albany Common Council. According to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, it must be submitted by April 1.

