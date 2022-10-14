ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Following last October’s sold-out presentation, psychic medium Michele Lyons Polito will once again discuss all things paranormal at the Albany Rural Cemetery’s historic chapel on Saturday, October 22, at 7 p.m. She will share some of her many experiences as a psychic medium and her work with local ghost-hunting groups.

Polito is a cohost of the “Psychic on the Scene” podcast which has featured the Cemetery in several previous episodes. She is also familiar to Cemetery visitors as one of the regular bagpipers at events such as the annual wreath-laying at the grave of President Chester A. Arthur and headstone dedication ceremonies for Civil War Veterans.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite, and cost $23.03 after processing fees. For more information, email friends@albanyruralcemetery.org. The Albany Rural Cemetery is located at 3 Cemetery Avenue, in Albany.