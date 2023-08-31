LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Friends of Pruyn House announced they will be presenting their annual Old Fashioned Sunday. The event is scheduled for September 10 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The day of family fun will feature old-time craft demonstrations, a wide variety of local vendors, costumed re-enactments, live music from the Tri-County Banjo Band, and several activities for children, such as pony rides, baby animal petting and an art show. The historic house, which was built between 1825 and 1830, will also be open for touring.

“Our Historic Pruyn House is filled with history and there is no better way to honor that than through Old-Fashioned Sunday. This annual event will celebrate our heritage and history in the form of tours, music, and entertainment. Additionally, I would like to thank the Friends of the Pruyn House for continuing this annual event.” said Colonie Town Supervisor Peter G. Crummey.

The Pruyn House is located at 207 Old Niskayuna Road in Latham, and the event is free and open to the public. Parking will be available at Southgate Elementary School on Southgate Road, with a free shuttle running to the Pruyn House all afternoon.