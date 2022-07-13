ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People in Albany are demanding lawmakers take action after a ruling by a New York State Supreme Court judge that overturned the city’s Good Cause Eviction law. They took their message to the state Capitol on Wednesday.

The Good Cause law required landlords to give specific reasons for evicting a tenant or increasing their rent. It was overturned two weeks ago.

More than 100 community organizations and officials signed a letter that will be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul that will call on her to protect tenant rights. Protestors said they will also be delivering a letter directly to the officers of state lawmakers Pay Fahy and John McDonald.